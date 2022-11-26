Northeast Ohio first responders remember fallen Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders from across Northeast Ohio gathered in Cleveland on Saturday to honor the life and legacy of fallen firefighter Johnny Tetrick.

Tetrick, a 27-year veteran for the Cleveland Division of Fire, died in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 19.

Fire companies from Akron, Painesville, Mentor and Cleveland, among other areas were in attendance for the Nov. 26 funeral.

Meanwhile, 160 firefighters volunteered to cover all shifts during the funeral to allow firefighters to grieve their fallen brother.

Cleveland firefighter Shane Patton, heartbroken over the loss, remembered Tetrick as a positive person to be around.

Patton told 19 News he knew Tetrick was motivated by his passion to save lives.

“Got along great every time we saw Johnny, he was in a good mood it was good to have him in company when we had to work overtime,” Patton said.

An outpour of love and support not only from first responders but also members of the community.

Retired Euclid fire chief Tom Cosgriff says there’s a bigger lesson emerging from this tragedy.

“Well I guess the main thing I would say is to slow down when you see emergency vehicles at the side of the road you know people drive crazy,” Cosgriff said.

“When you see somebody pulled over to the side using trucks to block the scene you have to slow down.”

Every firefighter in attendance, including Mentor Deputy Fire Chief Robert Evans, want nothing but healing and hope for Tetrick’s family.

“He was doing what he loved to do and from what I’ve seen from his family speaking to the news that they are very aware of the support they have gotten,” Evans said.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.