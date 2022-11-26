Northeast Ohio weather: Final weekend of November forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today’s weather features sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Tonight we’ll see scattered showers before daybreak with lows around 40.

Sunday will be rainy and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain Sunday night will accompany lows in the upper 30s.

Under mainly grey skies on Monday, we’ll see highs peak in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

November’s swan song on Wednesday will be rainy and mild with highs in the mid 50s.

December gets off to an unseasonably chilly start with highs in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.