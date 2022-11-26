2 Strong 4 Bullies
Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island

FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy,...
FILE: A sunset is over the Italian Islands of Procida and Ischia in the Bay of Naples, Italy, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. A landslide caused by a storm killed at least eight people on the island of Ischia on Nov. 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 7:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered landslides early Saturday on the southern Italian island of Ischia that collapsed buildings and left as many as 12 people missing.

Italy’s interior minister said no deaths had yet been confirmed, appearing to contradict an early announcement by another senior politician.

“At the moment there are no confirmed deaths,” said Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, speaking from the firefighters emergency coordination center.

Italian Vice Premier Matteo Salvini, who is also the infrastructure minister, earlier had said that eight deaths had been confirmed, speaking to reporters at the opening of a subway extension in Milan.

The prefecture for the Naples region, which includes Ischia, said at least 12 people were missing.

Video from the island shows paths that the landslides had cut down slopes, leaving behind traces of mud. Streets were impassable and mayors on the island urged people to stay at home. At least 100 people were reported stranded.

The news agency ANSA reported that at least 10 buildings had collapsed. One family with a newborn that was previously reported missing had been located and was receiving medical care, according to the Naples prefect, Claudio Palomba.

Firefighters were working on rescue efforts. Reinforcements were being sent from nearby Naples, but were encountering difficulties in reaching the island either by motorboat or helicopter due to the weather.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

