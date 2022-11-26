Suspect wanted for hitting pedestrian in Lyndhurst hit-and-run, police say

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to search for the car involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in Lyndhurst.

The incident occurred at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to a department press release.

The driver struck a pedestrian crossing Mayfield Road and never stopped after leaving a local business.

Police said the victim sustained serious injuries.

Police identified the car as a red or dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information on the car or its driver has been asked to call the Lyndhurst Police Department at 440-442-1234.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

