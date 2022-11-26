2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trio wanted in connection to stolen Hyundai in Cleveland's Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police say

Trio wanted in connection to stolen Hyundai in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police say
(Source: Cleveland Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to look for the trio connected to a stolen car in Cleveland.

The three men are wanted for stealing a Hyundai with Ohio license plate No. JGY5578 in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, according to a department Facebook post.

The three males in the attached photo are suspects in connection with a stolen Hyundai, plate # JGY5578, in the Old...

Posted by Second District Community Relations Committee on Saturday, November 26, 2022

Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact Cleveland Police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

