Trio wanted in connection to stolen Hyundai in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, police say
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police continue to look for the trio connected to a stolen car in Cleveland.
The three men are wanted for stealing a Hyundai with Ohio license plate No. JGY5578 in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood, according to a department Facebook post.
Anyone with information on the suspects has been asked to contact Cleveland Police Det. Murphy at 216-623-5217.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.