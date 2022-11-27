5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 3-7 Browns welcome the greatest player in NFL history, Tom Brady, to town Sunday and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the top pregame show in town.

Host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Eric Metcalf and Josh Cribbs live at 11 a.m.

The guys will discuss:

* Brady’s longevity and continued excellence at age 45

* Why the Browns struggle at forcing turnovers

* Should defensive coordinator Joe Woods be on the hot seat?

* Has Jacoby Brissett proven he’s a viable NFL starting quarterback?

* Joe Thomas’ likely induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and how the process has played out for Cribbs and Metcalf

Also, flip over to CW 43 as soon as the game ends for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.