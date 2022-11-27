Live Blog: Browns 10, Buccaneers 7
Browns sit at 3-7 on the season
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Browns kicker Cade York makes a 51-yard field goal to make it 10-7.
Tom Brady responds by hitting Chris Godwin for an 11-yard touchdown. The game is tied at 7-7 with under 6 to go in the first quarter.
As usual, the Browns strike first. Receiver Anthony Schwartz goes 31 yards for the touchdown on the reverse to put Cleveland up 7-0.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be cleared to return on Monday after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson is expected to start on December 4 in Houston.
