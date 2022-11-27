Live Blog: Browns 10, Buccaneers 7

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Browns kicker Cade York makes a 51-yard field goal to make it 10-7.

Tom Brady responds by hitting Chris Godwin for an 11-yard touchdown. The game is tied at 7-7 with under 6 to go in the first quarter.

As usual, the Browns strike first. Receiver Anthony Schwartz goes 31 yards for the touchdown on the reverse to put Cleveland up 7-0.

There are clear divots and tire marks from this week’s vandalism at FES #Browns pic.twitter.com/tOsNh7uQjV — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 27, 2022

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be cleared to return on Monday after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson is expected to start on December 4 in Houston.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.