Northeast Ohio weather: Not a good day to be outside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today will be rainy and breezy with highs in the mid 50s.

More rain tonight will accompany lows around 40.

Under mainly grey skies on Monday, we’ll see drizzle early before highs peak in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.

November’s swan song on Wednesday will be rainy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

December gets off to an unseasonably chilly start Thursday with a lake effect, winter mix and highs in the 30s.

