Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those in attendance at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game witnessed a new, stinky, fan amongst their ranks.

Fans caught a skunk in the bleachers at First Energy Stadium during the team’s Nov. 27 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The crazy encounter was all caught on video.

The skunk’s arrival is the newest incident of its kind since the ‘Rally Possum’ in 2018, when a fan brought an opossum to the Sept. 20 game between the Browns and the New York Jets.

The Browns and Buccaneers game continues into overtime with both teams locked at 17.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.