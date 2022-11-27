2 Strong 4 Bullies
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Those in attendance at Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game witnessed a new, stinky, fan amongst their ranks.

Fans caught a skunk in the bleachers at First Energy Stadium during the team’s Nov. 27 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The crazy encounter was all caught on video.

The skunk’s arrival is the newest incident of its kind since the ‘Rally Possum’ in 2018, when a fan brought an opossum to the Sept. 20 game between the Browns and the New York Jets.

The Browns and Buccaneers game continues into overtime with both teams locked at 17.

