18-year-old dies in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Ave., near Chittenden Street.

When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying on the ground.

Akron police said the victims had been shot multiple times.

One victim was pronounced dead at Summa Health Akron City Hospital at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. Police added his name will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

The second victim is currently listed in stable condition at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Officers said they recovered at least one handgun and other evidence of the crime.

Akron police also said they detained a 19-year-old man, but later released him.

