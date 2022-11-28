2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

18-year-old dies in Akron shooting

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot Sunday evening and police said one victim has died from his injuries.

The shooting happened around 8:55 p.m. in the 1100 block of 5th Ave., near Chittenden Street.

When officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, both victims were discovered lying on the ground.

Akron police said the victims had been shot multiple times.

One victim was pronounced dead at Summa Health Akron City Hospital at 10:19 p.m. Sunday. Police added his name will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

The second victim is currently listed in stable condition at Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Officers said they recovered at least one handgun and other evidence of the crime.

Akron police also said they detained a 19-year-old man, but later released him.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man
Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
Westlake police warn residents about fake Amazon scam