Ashtabula County Deputies arrest 5 suspects involved in string break-ins at UPS

By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s office, five suspects who are believed to be involved in a string of break-ins at United Postal Service (UPS) facilities across the East Coast, were arrested early Sunday.

Deputies were dispatched to the Austinburg UPS facility around 2:20 a.m. for an alarm activation.

Deputies say while driving to the facility deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers observed a black four-door Sedan northbound on State Route 45 traveling at a high rate of speed.

When deputies and troopers arrived at the facility they saw a broken window on an overhead bay door.

Deputies say this was the second break-in at a UPS in the last two weeks.

During the investigation troopers and deputies found out that the Highland Heights UPS facility was broken into on the same day.

Highland Heights police were contacted and advised deputies to be on the lookout for a black vehicle.

According to deputies, the suspect vehicle was stopped by the Willoughby Hills Police department on I-90 westbound traveling at 120 mph.

The five individuals in the car were four adult men and one juvenile boy.

Deputies say they were in possession of a number of stolen electronics.

The suspects were arrested and transported to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.

The four adult men suspects were booked on receiving stolen property.

The juvenile suspect was transported to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, police say.

It is believed this group of has stolen $3.5 million in property, deputies say.

The investigation is still under investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

