Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday.

The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity, and other troubling activity, city officials said.

The vacant land will be land-banked and held for the future development of neighborhood housing and retail, the CCIC said.

The Canton Inn was closed in 2021 during the pendency of the purchase.

“Demolition of the Canton Inn fulfills many decades of frustration with this property arising from crime, drug activity, and other nuisance conditions. We look forward to the development of the property for housing and retail, as proposed in the City’s Comprehensive Plan for the area. We thank our neighborhood development partner, Canton For All People, for its ongoing leadership and assistance in rebuilding the Shorb area.” Canton Mayor Thomas M. Bernabei said.

