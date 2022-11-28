Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson set to make regular season debut following 11-game suspension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deshaun Watson era of Cleveland Browns football is set to begin on Monday following the completion of the quarterback’s 11-game suspension by the NFL.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl QB, will be under center after QB Jacoby Brissett filled the role during the suspension, leading the Browns to a 4-7 record.

The NFL in August suspended Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March prior to receiving a $230 million contract extension, after being found in violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Watson, sued by 24 women on claims of sexual misconduct that occurred during his time in Houston, was suspended six games by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, appointed by the NFLPA and NFL as the arbitrator for the disciplinary hearings in June.

The NFL and Watson agreed on the 11-game suspension, a $5 million fine and mandatory treatment sessions following the league’s decision to appeal Robinson’s ruling.

A prior report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times stated the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021. Watson has since settled with 23 of the women who filed lawsuits against him.

Two grand juries in Texas previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

A 25th woman filed a lawsuit against the Browns star on Oct. 13. The NFL said the league ‘will monitor developments’ on the lawsuit in a statement on Oct. 14.

The Cleveland Browns QB was allowed to return to Berea and enter team facilities on Oct. 10. He was allowed to practice again on Nov. 16.

#Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially back at practice in Berea: pic.twitter.com/VtqUivSoYT — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) November 16, 2022

Watson, who hasn’t hit the field since Jan. 3, 2021, will suit up on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans, his former team. It will be 700 days since he played his last down.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.