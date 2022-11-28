2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson set to make regular season debut following 11-game suspension

Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante...
Deshaun Watson, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, se prepara para lanzar un pase durante el entrenamiento del equipo de la NFL en las instalaciones de los Browns, el miércoles 16 de noviembre de 2022, en Berea, Ohio. (AP Foto/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Deshaun Watson era of Cleveland Browns football is set to begin on Monday following the completion of the quarterback’s 11-game suspension by the NFL.

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl QB, will be under center after QB Jacoby Brissett filled the role during the suspension, leading the Browns to a 4-7 record.

The NFL in August suspended Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March prior to receiving a $230 million contract extension, after being found in violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

Watson, sued by 24 women on claims of sexual misconduct that occurred during his time in Houston, was suspended six games by former U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson, appointed by the NFLPA and NFL as the arbitrator for the disciplinary hearings in June.

The NFL and Watson agreed on the 11-game suspension, a $5 million fine and mandatory treatment sessions following the league’s decision to appeal Robinson’s ruling.

A prior report from Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times stated the QB met with ‘at least’ 66 different women between the span of 2019 and 2021. Watson has since settled with 23 of the women who filed lawsuits against him.

Two grand juries in Texas previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

A 25th woman filed a lawsuit against the Browns star on Oct. 13. The NFL said the league ‘will monitor developments’ on the lawsuit in a statement on Oct. 14.

The Cleveland Browns QB was allowed to return to Berea and enter team facilities on Oct. 10. He was allowed to practice again on Nov. 16.

Watson, who hasn’t hit the field since Jan. 3, 2021, will suit up on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans, his former team. It will be 700 days since he played his last down.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Thanksgiving Hopkins Reuinions
Thanksgiving Hopkins Reunions
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns game (video)
Skunk spotted at Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers game (video)
Cleveland woman missing since October found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
Cleveland woman missing since October found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say