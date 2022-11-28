Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location.

Ferrell died from his injuries at the hospital.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

