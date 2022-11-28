2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland.

According to the medical examiner, Ferrell was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center from an unknown location.

Ferrell died from his injuries at the hospital.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information.

