2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Crimestoppers: Reward offered for info about Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh

Investigators say Taylor was killed from a gunshot wound to the head
Adrianna K. Taylor (Source: Cleveland police)
Adrianna K. Taylor (Source: Cleveland police)(Cleveland Police Department)
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about Adrianna K. Taylor.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 24, officials said.

Investigators confirmed Taylor was killed from a gunshot wound to the head.

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

Cleveland police search for missing woman last heard from in early October

Police officials previously said she was living with her boyfriend in the 3200 block of West 98th Street.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
More than 2 dozen shots fired in occupied Akron home
More than 2 dozen shots fired into occupied Akron home
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Cleveland pedestrian killed
Isaac Woolley (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport