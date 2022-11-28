Crimestoppers: Reward offered for info about Cleveland woman found dead in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about Adrianna K. Taylor.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 24, officials said.

Investigators confirmed Taylor was killed from a gunshot wound to the head.

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

Police officials previously said she was living with her boyfriend in the 3200 block of West 98th Street.

Officials confirmed to 19 News the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

