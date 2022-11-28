Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Johnny Tetrick, 51, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck and died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Bissell is charged with murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, not stopping after an accident and failure to comply.

“For over 20 years, Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick served the citizens of Cleveland. Firefighter Tetrick’s death is a heartbreaking tragedy that could have been avoided if Leander Bissell made better choices that day. My thoughts remain with Firefighter Tetrick’s family, friends, and fellow firefighters during this truly devastating time.”

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick (Source: City of Cleveland)

Bratenhal police arrested Bissell the same night as the crash. His arraignment in Cuyahoga County court has not yet been scheduled.

