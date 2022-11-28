2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver accused of killing Cleveland firefighter faces additional charges

Leander Bissell
Leander Bissell(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)
By Avery Williams
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland firefighter is facing additional charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Prosecutors say Leander Bissell, 40, of Cleveland, fled the scene of the crash on Nov. 19 in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Johnny Tetrick, 51, a 27-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire, was struck and died from his injuries at University Hospitals.

Bissell is charged with murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, not stopping after an accident and failure to comply.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

Bratenhal police arrested Bissell the same night as the crash. His arraignment in Cuyahoga County court has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

