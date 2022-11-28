2 Strong 4 Bullies
East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s trending on social media: #kiaboys. Juveniles break into cars, hotwire them, and then take off with the stolen cars.

Police say it’s been happening nationwide and that Kia and Hyundai thefts are soaring.

19 News has been tracking this crime spree all year and issuing warnings.

East Cleveland Police posted this alert on Facebook, letting residents know there’s been an increase in the area.

In light of the issues surrounding the increase of vehicle thefts. Specifically KIA and Hyundai vehicles. The East...

Posted by East Cleveland Police Department (Ohio) on Friday, November 18, 2022

With proof of ownership residency, people with 2010-2021 Kia or Hyundais can stop by and pick up a wheel-lock, while supplies last. This only applies to key start ignitions which is what the thieves are targeting.

An East Cleveland Police Sergeant tells 19 News just this weekend, several Kias and Hyundais were stolen in Northeast Ohio. Investigators say the anti-theft systems won’t stop the rogues from trying to steal your vehicle but it’s a preventative measure that will make them think twice if they have to work harder to do it.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

