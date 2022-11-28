East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26.

East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave.

Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a parked, running vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Deshawn Davis.

At this time, there are no arrests.

