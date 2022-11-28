2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

East Cleveland police investigate murder of Maple Heights man

(KWTX #1)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Maple Heights man was found shot to death inside a car Saturday, Nov. 26.

East Cleveland police said the victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Collamer Ave.

Officers said the victim was in the driver’s seat of a parked, running vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Deshawn Davis.

At this time, there are no arrests.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man
18-year-old dies in Akron shooting
Parma man shot, killed in Cleveland, police say