2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says

A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Having a salad with a glass of merlot may help you hold onto cherished memories longer.

A new study published in the Neurology medical journal says diets with more flavonols could improve mental strength and slow memory loss.

Flavonols are antioxidants found in foods like fruits, vegetables, tea and wine.

Researchers say the results of their tests held true even after adjustments were made for other factors, such as age and tobacco intake.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 elderly people with no dementia signs over a seven-year period.

Researchers do admit that there are limitations to their conclusion, and it is not known whether the benefits are long term.

They say more studies on isolated flavonoid effects need to be done.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
Isaac Woolley (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation