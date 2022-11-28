2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Euclid firefighters search for arsonist

(Source: Euclid firefighters)
(Source: Euclid firefighters)((Source: Euclid firefighters))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a house fire last week has now been ruled arson, according to Euclid firefighters.

Firefighters are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Euclid firefighters search for arsonist
Euclid firefighters search for arsonist((Source: Euclid firefighters))

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.

Euclid firefighters went into the home and discovered the fire had spread to the second and third floors and the attic.

Firefighters from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights and Mentor also responded to the scene.

Firefighters said all occupants were able to safely escape the home and are now being helped by the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Isaac Woolley (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
Most dangerous intersection
One of Cleveland’s most dangerous intersections road work is completed
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man