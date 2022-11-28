EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The cause of a house fire last week has now been ruled arson, according to Euclid firefighters.

Firefighters are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the fire at the home in the 20000 block of Ball Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 22.

Euclid firefighters search for arsonist ((Source: Euclid firefighters))

Firefighters said when they arrived at the home, flames were showing from several windows on the first floor.

Euclid firefighters went into the home and discovered the fire had spread to the second and third floors and the attic.

Firefighters from Wickliffe, Willowick, Richmond Heights and Mentor also responded to the scene.

Firefighters said all occupants were able to safely escape the home and are now being helped by the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio.

