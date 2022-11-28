2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man accused of carjacking a vehicle in Fairview Park and then driving onto a restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport last week is now facing criminal charges.

Fairview Park police charged Isaac Woolley, 26, with grand theft motor vehicle and attempted felonious assault; however, Woolley was taken into federal custody Monday morning, so further proceedings will now be determined by the United State Attorney’s office and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Isaac Woolley

Fairview Park police said around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Woolley stole a car from a parking lot in the 21500 block of Brookpark Road.

According to police, the victim was driving around the parking lot looking for a lost pet. When she got out of the car and left it running, police said Woolley jumped in and drove away.

Police said Woolley did knock the victim to the ground before taking off and she suffered minor injuries.

Woolley then allegedly drove the car onto the tarmac through a west gate at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and abandoned the car on the runway.

All flights were either grounded or diverted from the airport on one of the busiest travel days of the year until Cleveland police took Woolley into custody.

