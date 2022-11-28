2 Strong 4 Bullies
FIRST ALERT: Intense wind Wednesday could cause problems

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colder air mass in place today. Widespread cloud cover. Some areas of drizzle this morning. High temperatures in the 40 to 45 degree range. The wind will be fairly light. The team is tracking a powerful cold front that is forecast to roll through our area Wednesday. We activated an ALERT for the potential of 50 to 60 mph wind gusts with this system. A surge of warmer air will start to build in tomorrow in advance of the front. Temperatures rise above 50 degrees. A very warm Tuesday night and windy. South wind gusting to around 40 mph. Rain and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night. Wednesday morning will feature wind driven rain. Temperatures crash into the 30s Wednesday afternoon behind the front. The very strong winds could knock out power and cause some property damage.

