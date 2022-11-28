Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault and menacing by stalking.

Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Nov. 10.

Marlon Hale ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cleveland police, Hale ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road. ((Source: WOIO))

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and then followed her to the BP Gas Station in he 500 block of E. 152nd Street.

Her current boyfriend went to the gas station to meet her and both men got into a physical fight, said police.

Hale then allegedly struck the victim with his truck, dragged him onto E. 152nd Street and ran him over, before fleeing the scene.

The victim, Irving Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights, died from his injuries.

