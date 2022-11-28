2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 49-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a man by running him over with his pick-up truck earlier this month will be arraigned Monday morning in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Marlon Hale was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault and menacing by stalking.

Hale was taken into custody by Middleburg Heights police on Nov. 10.

Marlon Hale
Marlon Hale((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cleveland police, Hale ran over his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.
The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. at E. 152nd and S. Waterloo Road.((Source: WOIO))

The woman told police her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her and then followed her to the BP Gas Station in he 500 block of E. 152nd Street.

Her current boyfriend went to the gas station to meet her and both men got into a physical fight, said police.

Hale then allegedly struck the victim with his truck, dragged him onto E. 152nd Street and ran him over, before fleeing the scene.

The victim, Irving Fincher, 49, of Cleveland Heights, died from his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Correy Hill (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing
crime scene tape generic
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical...
Thousands of flights delayed, hundreds canceled over past 2 days due to weather, mechanical issues
Nationwide, there's been an increase in stolen Hyundais and Kia vehicles because of a social...
East Cleveland police giving out wheel-locks to slow down Hyundai, Kia car thieves