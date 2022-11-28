More than 2 dozen shots fired into occupied Akron home

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say more than two dozen shots were fired at an occupied home Friday evening.

Three occupants of a Grace Avenue home escaped injury after an unknown suspect fired over two dozen rounds at the home while they were inside, police say.

Officers arrived at the shooting around 6 p.m. and found evidence the house was struck.

Police recovered multiple shell casings nearby.

There were no injuries reported during the shooting.

This shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

