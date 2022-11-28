2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

One of Cleveland’s most dangerous intersections road work is completed

Most dangerous intersection
Most dangerous intersection(WOIO)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kingsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio.

Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify the 150 most dangerous intersections in Ohio.

A safety study reported 114 crashes over a three-year period, 38% of those crashes resulting in injuries, officials say.

ODOT officials say the project added left turn lanes from all four corners of the intersection, completed minor widening work, and upgraded traffic signals.

The $2.4 million project began in October 2021.

“I’m confident that these new turn lanes will make a difference at this intersection, resulting in fewer crashes and injuries,” said Governor DeWine. “Making travel safer for motorists across Ohio is, and will continue to be, a top priority of my administration.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Isaac Woolley (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
(Source: Euclid firefighters)
Euclid firefighters search for arsonist
Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night
Marlon Hale (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Grand jury indicts driver who Cleveland police say ‘intentionally’ ran over man