One of Cleveland’s most dangerous intersections road work is completed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), road work is now complete on Kingsman Road on East 93rd Street, one of the 150 most dangerous roads in Ohio.

Officials say the intersection was prioritized for safety improvements after Governor Mike Dewine asked ODOT to identify the 150 most dangerous intersections in Ohio.

A safety study reported 114 crashes over a three-year period, 38% of those crashes resulting in injuries, officials say.

ODOT officials say the project added left turn lanes from all four corners of the intersection, completed minor widening work, and upgraded traffic signals.

The $2.4 million project began in October 2021.

“I’m confident that these new turn lanes will make a difference at this intersection, resulting in fewer crashes and injuries,” said Governor DeWine. “Making travel safer for motorists across Ohio is, and will continue to be, a top priority of my administration.”

