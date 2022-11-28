2 Strong 4 Bullies
Quarterback Deshaun Watson officially returns to the Cleveland Browns active roster

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football team's training camp, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, in Berea, Ohio.(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
By Patrick Stout and Alec Sapolin
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Quarterback Deshaun Watson has been reinstated and returned to the Cleveland Browns 53-man roster on Monday.

The NFL in August suspended Watson, who was traded to the Browns in a blockbuster deal with the Houston Texans in March prior to receiving a $230 million contract extension, after being found in violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy.

The Cleveland Browns QB was allowed to return to Berea and enter team facilities on Oct. 10. He was allowed to practice again on Nov. 16.

Watson, who hasn’t hit the field since Jan. 3, 2021, will suit up on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans, his former team. It will be 700 days since he played his last down.

In preparation for Watson’s return the Browns have made the following roster moves:

  • Waived QB Joshua Dobbs
  • Signed tackle Myron Cunningham to the practice squad
  • Placed T will Holden on practice squad/injured
  • Released wide receiver Chester Rodgers from the practice squad

Dobbs was active but did not play in the team’s first 11 games of the season.

Cunningham is a rookie out of Arkansas who was originally signed by Houston as an undrafted free agent. He was also on the Jets practice squad this season.

