Tri-C professors file lawsuit alleging retaliation after 19 News report

((WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, two professors filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Cuyahoga Community College and the former president, deans, and administrators for alleged retaliation.

Professors Diane Gatson and Linda Lanier’s complaint alleges that President Alex Johnson began a campaign of retaliation against them for their participation in a report with 19 News.

The Next 400: Is a return to higher education after Covid putting up barriers for minority students?

Gatson and Lanier spoke out about the college’s practices, including that Tri-C was offering fewer in-person courses on its Metropolitan campus than on its suburban campuses.

The Metropolitan campus has the highest concentration of African-American students.

According to a news release, after the 19 News interview aired, President Johnson used a special virtual town hall meeting to publicly chastise professors Gaston and Lanier.

Gatson and Lanier are also alleging that President Johnson continued to retaliate against them by:

  • Cutting off workplace communication with them
  • Disparaging them to co-workers
  • Subjecting them to unfavorable working conditions
  • Denying them opportunities for professional development

Gaston and Lanier filed a First Amendment, Title VI, and Title VII employment-retaliation lawsuit against the following people:

  • Tri-C’s former-President Alex Johnson
  • Metropolitan Campus President Denise McCory
  • Assistant Dean Terry Webb
  • Associate Dean Courtney Clarke
  • Dean Amy Parks
  • Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance David Kuntz
  • Employee-Relations Manager Shari Brazile

