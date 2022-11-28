Tri-C professors file lawsuit alleging retaliation after 19 News report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, two professors filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Cuyahoga Community College and the former president, deans, and administrators for alleged retaliation.

Professors Diane Gatson and Linda Lanier’s complaint alleges that President Alex Johnson began a campaign of retaliation against them for their participation in a report with 19 News.

Gatson and Lanier spoke out about the college’s practices, including that Tri-C was offering fewer in-person courses on its Metropolitan campus than on its suburban campuses.

The Metropolitan campus has the highest concentration of African-American students.

According to a news release, after the 19 News interview aired, President Johnson used a special virtual town hall meeting to publicly chastise professors Gaston and Lanier.

Gatson and Lanier are also alleging that President Johnson continued to retaliate against them by:

Cutting off workplace communication with them

Disparaging them to co-workers

Subjecting them to unfavorable working conditions

Denying them opportunities for professional development

Gaston and Lanier filed a First Amendment, Title VI, and Title VII employment-retaliation lawsuit against the following people:

Tri-C’s former-President Alex Johnson

Metropolitan Campus President Denise McCory

Assistant Dean Terry Webb

Associate Dean Courtney Clarke

Dean Amy Parks

Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance David Kuntz

Employee-Relations Manager Shari Brazile

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.