Tri-C professors file lawsuit alleging retaliation after 19 News report
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a news release, two professors filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Cuyahoga Community College and the former president, deans, and administrators for alleged retaliation.
Professors Diane Gatson and Linda Lanier’s complaint alleges that President Alex Johnson began a campaign of retaliation against them for their participation in a report with 19 News.
Gatson and Lanier spoke out about the college’s practices, including that Tri-C was offering fewer in-person courses on its Metropolitan campus than on its suburban campuses.
The Metropolitan campus has the highest concentration of African-American students.
According to a news release, after the 19 News interview aired, President Johnson used a special virtual town hall meeting to publicly chastise professors Gaston and Lanier.
Gatson and Lanier are also alleging that President Johnson continued to retaliate against them by:
- Cutting off workplace communication with them
- Disparaging them to co-workers
- Subjecting them to unfavorable working conditions
- Denying them opportunities for professional development
Gaston and Lanier filed a First Amendment, Title VI, and Title VII employment-retaliation lawsuit against the following people:
- Tri-C’s former-President Alex Johnson
- Metropolitan Campus President Denise McCory
- Assistant Dean Terry Webb
- Associate Dean Courtney Clarke
- Dean Amy Parks
- Executive Vice President of Administration and Finance David Kuntz
- Employee-Relations Manager Shari Brazile
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.