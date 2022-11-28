2 Strong 4 Bullies
U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on fugitive who failed to show up for his sentencing

Correy Hill (Source: U.S. Marshals)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is searching for a fugitive who never showed up to court for his sentencing.

Correy Hill, 33, was convicted of felonious assault, weapons under disability, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated menacing for an Oct. 2020 shooting in Sheffield Township.

Lorain County Sheriff deputies said a woman was shot on Glen Oaks Blvd. She survived her injuries.

Hill is last known to be living in the Cleveland and Lorain areas.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also send a web tip to http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html

