Westlake police warn residents about fake Amazon scam

There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number...
There are plenty of enticing deals this Cyber Monday, but before you punch in that card number and click buy, here are a few common scams to watch out for while shopping online.(SOURCE)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents about a fake Amazon scam after a resident sent thousands of dollars to a scammer.

Police say a resident received an unsolicited phone call from a fake “Amazon” representative telling the victim that their Amazon account had been compromised.

The scammer talked the victim into sending thousands of dollars in Apple gift cards to pay for the remedy, police say.

Police are reminding residents this is always a scam and to never transfer funds via gift cards or cash apps even if the person on the other line claims that you will be reimbursed once the issue is resolved.

Police say to watch out for these potential scams:

  • For an emergency situation, you have not confirmed
  • For anti-virus purchase or remediation brought to your attention by a “pop-up” notification
  • For a deposit or payment on a rental property
  • To claim lottery or prize winnings
  • To pay taxes
  • For a donation to an unconfirmed charity
  • For a mystery shopping assignment
  • For a supposed job opportunity (start-up funds that will be reimbursed according to the scammer)
  • To pay for a warrant/fine
  • In reply to an unconfirmed email that appears to come from your boss who is “tied up in a

