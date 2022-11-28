Westlake police warn residents about fake Amazon scam

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents about a fake Amazon scam after a resident sent thousands of dollars to a scammer.

Police say a resident received an unsolicited phone call from a fake “Amazon” representative telling the victim that their Amazon account had been compromised.

The scammer talked the victim into sending thousands of dollars in Apple gift cards to pay for the remedy, police say.

Police are reminding residents this is always a scam and to never transfer funds via gift cards or cash apps even if the person on the other line claims that you will be reimbursed once the issue is resolved.

Police say to watch out for these potential scams:

For anti-virus purchase or remediation brought to your attention by a “pop-up” notification

For a deposit or payment on a rental property

To claim lottery or prize winnings

To pay taxes

For a donation to an unconfirmed charity

For a mystery shopping assignment

For a supposed job opportunity (start-up funds that will be reimbursed according to the scammer)

To pay for a warrant/fine

