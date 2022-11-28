2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman was killed in a crash as she was test-driving a new vehicle from a dealership in Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old woman was killed when the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was test-driving was hit by an oncoming driver.

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Polk County is located in central Florida, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

FILE - People pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a...
Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre
A new study says diets with more flavonols, found in fruits, vegetables and wine, could improve...
Eating more flavonols may help memory, study says
Isaac Woolley (Source: Fairview Park police)
Fairview Park police charge driver accused of driving onto restricted area at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport
In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami. Days after...
Cyber Monday deals lure in consumers amid high inflation