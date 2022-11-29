2 Strong 4 Bullies
18-year-old pleads guilty to killing man on Akron METRO Bus

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday in Summit County Court of Common Pleas to a May 2021 murder on an Akron METRO bus at the transit center in downtown Akron.

Kavon Jackson was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting.

Kavon Jackson was 17 at the time of the fatal shooting.((Source: Summit County Prosector))

Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said Jackson shot William Howell a total of ten times after an altercation.

Howell, 21, died from his injuries at a local hospital.

Akron police arrested Jackson after a short chase.

Jackson will be sentenced by Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce on Dec. 6.

