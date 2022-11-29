2 Strong 4 Bullies
19-year-old pleads guilty to aggravated rioting at Stark County juvenile facility

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the 12 prisoners arrested last month after a “contained barricade” at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility pleaded guilty in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

Malik Boston, 19, was convicted of escape, inducing panic, aggravated rioting and complicity to commit vandalism.

Malik Boston, 19, is charged with escape, inducing panic, aggravated rioting and complicity to commit vandalism.((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

The other 11 arrested prisoners range in age from 15-17. They are also charged with inducing panic, complicity to commit vandalism, escape and aggravated rioting.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called out to the Massillon facility in the 2700 block of Indian River Road on Saturday, Oct. 22.

After hours of negotiation, troopers said all 12 were taken into custody just after midnight Sunday, Oct. 23.

Troopers said the incident started around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when an incarcerated juvenile took possession of a staff member’s keys.

The juvenile then began unlocking other cell doors.

According to troopers, the juveniles then barricaded themselves inside the building.

Once barricaded, troopers said the prisoners told them they were in possession of makeshift weapons, as well as a staff computer they used to post videos on social media.

Officials confirmed troopers used pepper spray on the individuals after they declined to voluntarily exit.

No staff or incarcerated were injured in the incident, according to the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Officials said the current staff-to-youth ratio at the facility is 24 youth per unit to 2-3 staff per unit at any time on rotating shifts.

The Department of Youth Services said they have ramped up recruiting efforts through advertising and job fairs, including a 3% raise to retain and recruit officers.

