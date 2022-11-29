21-year-old man murdered on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a Cleveland man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the 21-year-old man was found shot to death in front of a home in the 3600 block of E. 124th Street Monday.

The Cuyahoga County County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Tyrone Powell.

At this time, there are no arrests in Powell’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.