2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

21-year-old man murdered on Cleveland’s East Side

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating the murder of a Cleveland man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the 21-year-old man was found shot to death in front of a home in the 3600 block of E. 124th Street Monday.

The Cuyahoga County County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Tyrone Powell.

At this time, there are no arrests in Powell’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
19-year-old pleads guilty to aggravated rioting at Stark County juvenile facility
Car into house in Cleveland
Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house
Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year...
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
Parents of late Streetsboro high schooler warn of teen sextortion
Parents of late Streetsboro high schooler warn of teen sextortion