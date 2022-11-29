72-year-old man now charged with 1997 rape of Brooklyn child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County prosecutors said DNA has now linked a 72-year-old Lower Salem, OH man to the 1997 rape of a nine-year-old boy in Brooklyn.

Dennis Gribble pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday. He is now under GPS monitoring on house arrest, according to court documents.

Dennis Gribble ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, his office’s Genetic Operations Linking DNA (G.O.L.D) Unit tracked down Gribble, previously known as John Doe #147.

“I would like to thank our G.O.L.D. Unit and all of our agency partners that assisted in finally bringing justice to the victim in this truly horrific case,” said Prosecutor O’Malley. “I would especially like to thank Dr. Lewis Maddox and his team at the Ohio BCI’s DNA lab in Richfield led by Kristen Slaper for working tirelessly to solve these cases. This case hits especially close to home as I was a long-time resident of this neighborhood. I look forward to continuing to bring justice and closure to the victims of all of these cold cases.”

The nine-year-old boy was attacked on Aug. 8. 1997.

Prosecutor O’Malley said the child was walking alone around the woods near North Amber Drive and Plainfield Avenue in Brooklyn when he saw Gribble.

Gribble allegedly told him his son was riding around on a dirt bike and he needed help finding a gas can.

Gribble then allegedly led the child further into the woods and sexually assaulted him.

Brooklyn police officers transported the boy to a local hospital where a sexual assault kit evidence was collected.

In 2021, that evidence was submitted to Gene by Gene, a genealogy vendor working with the G.O.L.D Unit and Prosecutor O’Malley said Gribble’s DNA was connected to the assault.

Investigators then obtained Gribble’s DNA and sent it to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) to be tested, where it came back as a positive match, said Prosecutor O’Malley.

