Amazon donates $50K to Greater Cleveland Food Bank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amazon is kicking off its Peak Giving Campaign in Cleveland Tuesday by donating $50,000 to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

In a release from the company, they noticed a higher demand for food assistance in the Cleveland area due to the rise of inflation and disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Greater Cleveland Food Bank has a mission to “ensure everyone in our communities has the nutritious food they need every day.”

With this donation, Amazon in Greater Cleveland will have funded the food bank a total of $75K in 2022 to support families facing food insecurity.

They said year to date, Amazon’s Cleveland operations has donated 50K pounds of food at an estimated value of $280K.

According to the release, Amazon delivered nearly 1.6 millions acts of kindness including meals, gifts and volunteer hours last Peak Giving season.

This year, they said Amazon will prioritize supporting essential community needs such as food and clothing, noting that 2.3 billion people globally experience moderate or severe food insecurity.

