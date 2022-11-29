2 Strong 4 Bullies
Attorney: As QB Watson returns, accusers say ‘we matter’

Tony Buzbee expected in attendance Sunday in Houston
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL preseason...
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field before an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, on Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. Watson can begin practicing on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, as part of his agreement with the NFL on an 11-game suspension after being accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney for the women who settled their lawsuits against Deshaun Watson says most of his clients have no interest in his return to Houston on Sunday.

But attorney Tony Buzbee says about 10 of the women who accused Watson of sexual harassment and assault during massages have planned to attend the game at Houston’s NRG Stadium when the Browns take on the Texans and watch him play in his return from an 11-game suspension.

Experts says it’s unclear if the spotlight Watson is expected to get this week will mean continued attention on the allegations against him and what his accusers say is trauma they’re still dealing with, or if it’s the first step in shifting the conversation strictly to football.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

