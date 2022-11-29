2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Guardians finalist for Organization of Year award

Baseball America names AL Central Champions one of four finalists
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room...
Cleveland Guardians players celebrate winning the American League Central in the locker room after defeating the Texas Rangers in a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)(Gareth Patterson | AP)
By Scott Piker
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 American League Central Division champion Cleveland Guardians continue to receive postseason honors for its amazing season. Players, coaches and front office personnel have received individual accolades, now the franchise itself is up for one of the league’s highest honors.

Baseball America has named the Guardians as a finalist for its organization of the year award. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 1.

The Guardians will face some tough competition to win the honor. The other three candidates are the World Series champion Houston Astros, the regular season wins leading Los Angeles Dodgers and the American Leagues wild card qualifiers, the Seattle Mariners.

Predicted by some baseball experts to finish last in 2022, the youngest team in Major League Baseball surprised everyone by winning the American League Central Division and advancing to the American League Division Series before losing the best of five series to the New York Yankees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

Deshaun Watson returns to practice in Berea
When will Deshaun Watson make home debut for Cleveland Browns?
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs fall to Raptors north of the border
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to throw a pass during the NFL football...
Quarterback Deshaun Watson officially returns to the Cleveland Browns active roster
LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship