Cleveland Guardians finalist for Organization of Year award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 American League Central Division champion Cleveland Guardians continue to receive postseason honors for its amazing season. Players, coaches and front office personnel have received individual accolades, now the franchise itself is up for one of the league’s highest honors.

Baseball America has named the Guardians as a finalist for its organization of the year award. The winner will be announced Thursday, December 1.

Our Organization of the Year finalists:



🏆 Tell us below ...



Who do you think takes home the award on Thursday? pic.twitter.com/HfDqVk9l7C — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 29, 2022

The Guardians will face some tough competition to win the honor. The other three candidates are the World Series champion Houston Astros, the regular season wins leading Los Angeles Dodgers and the American Leagues wild card qualifiers, the Seattle Mariners.

Predicted by some baseball experts to finish last in 2022, the youngest team in Major League Baseball surprised everyone by winning the American League Central Division and advancing to the American League Division Series before losing the best of five series to the New York Yankees.

