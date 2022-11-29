Cleveland man murdered on Thanksgiving night found under bridge, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 22-year-old man died after being shot on Thanksgiving night on the city’s West side.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Christopher Ferrell, of Cleveland.

Cleveland police said officers were called out to the area of Madison Avenue and W. 112th Street around 6:20 p.m. for a man shot.

When they arrived, officers said Ferrell was located in the street, underneath a bridge. Officers added his body was near the vehicle they believe he was shot in.

EMS transported Ferrell to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

At this time, there are no arrests.

