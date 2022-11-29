LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The search is on for the driver of a silver Subaru accused of shooting at a pickup truck carrying two adults and two children in a highway road rage, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Sgt. John J. Kelley said deputies were sent to the area of I-90 near SR-44 for a report of a truck that had been shot at by the driver of another car at 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 28.

When deputies arrived, they learned from the driver of a 2014 Nissan Titan pickup that the shooting happened on I-90 west near the 202 mile marker, Kelley said.

This Nissan was driving in the left lane and pulled up behind a silver Subaru that was also in the left lane, according to Kelley.

Kelley said the driver of the Subaru was reportedly going slowly and slammed on the brakes several times.

The Nissan then passed the Subaru using the right lane, according to Kelly.

The Subaru then drove into the right lane as the Nissan went into the left lane as both continued west, said Kelley.

Kelley stated that the driver of the Nissan reported that there were words and gestures exchanged between the front passenger of the pickup and the driver of the suspect vehicle.

That’s when the driver of the Subaru shot at the pickup with an unknown firearm, which struck the right front fender above the wheel well, Kelley said.

The suspect reportedly continued driving west on I-90 while the driver of the pickup got off the highway at SR-44 and called 911, according to Kelley.

Kelley confirmed neither of the two adults or two young children in the pickup truck were hurt in the shooting.

The model and license plate of the Subaru are unknown, Kelley said.

Call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620 if you have any information on this road rage shooting.

Driver shoots at truck with 2 adults, 2 children in Lake County road rage, sheriff says (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

