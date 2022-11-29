Fire marshal drives through Vermilion fire station after health emergency

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - The Vermilion fire marshal is recovering after he suffered a health emergency Monday evening and crashed his pick-up truck into the fire station.

Officials said the accident happened at Fire Station 1 in the 1000 block of Douglas Street.

Fire Marshal Rodney Johnson was going to the station for the weekly training, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed through the front doors, said officials.

Firefighters and police officers at the station provided immediate first aid and Fire Marshal Johnson was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he is being treated for a heart condition.

“I was also overwhelmed by the VFD and VPD staff at the scene who expressed sincere concern for their long-time colleague. We all wish Fire Marshal Johnston a quick recovery,” said Vermilion Mayor Jim Forthofer

