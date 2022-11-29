FIRST ALERT DAY: Strong winds tomorrow and a crash in temperature

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track through the area early tomorrow morning. A mainly cloudy sky is in the forecast today. The wind will begin to increase through the day. South at 10-20 mph. A milder day as temperatures rise above 50 degrees later this afternoon. A very windy night ahead as the cold front approaches. A few evening showers will be around. The main round of rain and thunderstorms will be well after midnight. Everything is fast moving. The rain will be out of the area by late morning tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will continue to warm well into the 50s. Winds could gust over 40 mph at times out of the south. A huge change in air mass behind the cold front tomorrow as much colder air builds in. Temperatures will fall rapidly through the 40s and into the 30s by afternoon. The sky will actually turn partly cloudy from west to east as the cold air rushes in. Strong winds out of the west could gust close to 50 mph at times through the day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.