19 First Alert Weather Day: Strong, gusty winds tonight and Wednesday; heavy rain arrives overnight

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will pass through northeast Ohio early Wednesday morning.

Numerous showers, and even a few rumbles of thunder, will move in after midnight.

The rain may be heavy enough to wake up light sleepers.

Winds will pick up over the next few hours.

Winds may gust upwards of 40 to 45 mph overnight and through the day Wednesday.

By 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, a lot of the rain will be moving out, but commuters will have to contend with wet roads and gusty winds.

Temperatures will crash over the course of the day tomorrow, plummeting into the 30s by the afternoon.

As cold air moves over the 40 degree waters of Lake Erie, lake effect snow showers will develop.

These will impact the Primary Snow Belt, with portions of Ashtabula and Lake counties seeing one to three inches of snowfall, where squalls persist.

Only a light coating, if anything, will accumulate outside of the Primary Snow Belt.

Lake effect flurries will linger into Thursday morning, mainly downwind of the lake.

Winds will finally subside Thursday afternoon.

