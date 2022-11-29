2 Strong 4 Bullies
Homicide suspect arrested in Middleburg Heights thanks to new license plate reading cameras

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -On Nov. 9, Middleburg Heights police were tipped off to a possible homicide suspect driving in their community.

Marlon Hale was accused of purposely driving over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend a day earlier in Cleveland.

It wasn’t a person who tipped off police, but instead a new license plate reading camera system called Flock Safety ALPR.

Flock is a newer system now used by several communities in Northeast Ohio.

Middleburg Heights installed 17 cameras in October and the success has been notable.

“We have had several hits on these cameras, including stolen vehicles and missing persons,” said Chief of Police Ed Tomba. “It is paying huge dividends for the safety of the city.”

Flock cameras have received criticism from privacy rights activists, but the company states there cameras are not used to issue tickets.

“Flock Safety ALPR cameras send a real-time alert to law enforcement when a stolen car or known wanted suspect from a state or national crime database is detected,” according to a statement from Flock. “They also send alerts if a vehicle associated with a missing person in an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

