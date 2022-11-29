2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

More than 150 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 150 sea turtles stranded along Cape Cod in Massachusetts are undergoing treatment at a Boston aquarium.

Most of the turtles are suffering from hypothermia, dehydration and pneumonia.

It is not unusual for sea turtles to wash ashore on the beaches around this time of year, but aquarium officials said the number of turtles needing help has steadily grown over the past few decades.

This latest batch began getting stranded Nov. 18.

The sea turtles are dealing with a condition called cold-stunning. The exposure to cold temperatures makes the turtles weak and unable to swim.

The aquarium plans to nurse them back to health. It could take up to a year before they are ready to go back into the ocean.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say

Latest News

LIVE: Biden manufacturing, economy remarks
Marlon Hale was arrested after a chase in Middleburg Heights, after the Flock camera system...
Homicide suspect arrested in Middleburg Heights thanks to new license plate reading cameras
(Source: Crime Stoppers)
Cleveland man on the run after allegedly murdering live-in girlfriend, burying body in Pennsylvania
Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, is erupting on Hawaii's biggest island.
EXPLAINER: What hazards are posed by Hawaii’s Mauna Loa?
Driver shoots at truck with 2 adults, 2 children in Lake County road rage, sheriff says
Driver shoots at truck with 2 adults, 2 children in Lake County road rage, sheriff says