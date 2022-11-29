2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio family asks for donations to help trauma victims

Mark Kalina (Source: Family)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ten years after a Twinsburg man man lost both of his legs after being struck a train, his family is asking for donations to help fund The Kalina House, a “landing place” for trauma survivors after they leave the hospital.

Mark Kalina Jr. survived his injuries and now leads the Mark Kalina Jr. Foundation.

“Our goal is to sell a thousand bricks,” said Mark’s brother Matt Kalina. “Those bricks will go in the courtyard of the building.”

Mark Kalina was a student at The Ohio State University when the accident happened in 2012.

“I only discovered the extent of my brother’s injuries when I entered his hospital room in the intensive care unit at the OSU Medical Center,” said Matt Kalina.

The goal is to start building The Kalina House in 2023.

“It’s meant to be a transitional housing facility that is a place for folks who have experienced a traumatic injury or their families to stay close to medical care, feel that sense of community that we had,” said Matt Kalina.

