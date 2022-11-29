Ohio State Buckeyes Receive National, Conference Honors

(WOIO) - Despite not winning the Big Ten eastern division and advancing to Saturday’s Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis, the Ohio State Buckeyes have been selected with numerous national and conference honors following an 11-1 regular season.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Junior headline the scarlet and gray national award nominees. The duo are up for the top award at each of their respective positions.

Stroud is a finalist for the Davey O’Brien award as college football’s top quarterback. Stroud completed 66 percent of his passes, throwing for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns with just six interceptions. He’s thrown 81 touchdown passes as Ohio State’s starting quarterback the last two seasons. Stroud is up against Maxx Duggan of TCU and Caleb Williams of USC for the award.

Stroud is up against Maxx Duggan of TCU and Caleb Williams of USC for the award.

Harrison Junior is a finalist for the Fred Biletnikoff award, honoring college football best wide receiver. After taking over the lead receiver role for the injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Harrison caught a team best 72 receptions for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 16 yards per reception.

Harrison’s toughest opponent for the award is Jalin Hyatt of the Tennessee Volunteers. Xavier Hutchinson of Iowa State is also up for the award.

As for Big Ten honors, St. Ignatius alum Tommy Eichenberg is one of three Buckeyes named to the all-defensive first team. Joining Eichenberg is defensive ends Zach Harrison and JT Tuimoloau.

FIRST TEAM ALL-B1G DEFENSE 💯 pic.twitter.com/YxIj8hX6I0 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 29, 2022

Seven members of the defense were also selected to the All-Big Ten defensive teams, two third team selections in Ronnie Hickman and Michael Hall Junior. Five Buckeyes were honorable mention selections, Denzel Burke, Jack Sawyer, Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers and Tanner McCalister.

Place kick Noah Ruggles was named third team All-Big Ten special teams.

