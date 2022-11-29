2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for driver convicted of killing 3-year-old girl riding bike in Cleveland

Vance Christian (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Vance Christian (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man who crashed his car into three people riding their bikes, killing a three-year-old girl, will be sentenced Tuesday by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Clancy.

In October, Vance Christian pleaded guilty to negligent vehicular homicide, assault and not stopping after an accident.

Cleveland police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on July 21 in the are of Track Road and Lufkin Avenue. This is in the city’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

After the accident, Christian exited his car and fled, before helping any of the victims.

Christian was arrested by Cleveland police on July 22.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Izzy Hudspath.

A 27-year-old Cleveland man and a 10-year-old girl riding with Izzy suffered minor injuries, said police.

