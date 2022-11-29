Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Car into a house 9000 Block of Pratt Avenue. The suspects in the vehicle fled the scene. Minor damage to the property. No Injuries were reported. Cleveland Police are Investigating. pic.twitter.com/xlWdPQ2TAr — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) November 29, 2022

Police on scene told 19 News the suspect in the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived.

They reported minor damage to the property, and no injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

