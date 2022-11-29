Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene.
Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Police on scene told 19 News the suspect in the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived.
They reported minor damage to the property, and no injuries in the incident.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
