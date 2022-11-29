2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Suspect on the run after crashing car into Cleveland house

Car into house in Cleveland
Car into house in Cleveland(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a car crash into a house after the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 9000 block of Pratt Avenue for a report of a car into a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police on scene told 19 News the suspect in the vehicle fled the scene before they arrived.

They reported minor damage to the property, and no injuries in the incident.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Hayes says Ashtabula County refused to take back a difficult child for days.
Northeast Ohio foster parent: Social workers refused to take child back for days despite safety concerns
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
Evan Zeller
Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 identified as Sheffield Lake man
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter in hit-and-run arrested, police say
Strike sign.
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company

Latest News

Some tenants living in Winton Manor told 19 News ever since renovations started about a year...
Downtown Cleveland low-income apartment tenants fed up with renovation issues
Parents of late Streetsboro high schooler warn of teen sextortion
Parents of late Streetsboro high schooler warn of teen sextortion
Driver shoots at truck with 2 adults, 2 children in Lake County road rage, sheriff says
Driver shoots at truck with 2 adults, 2 children in Lake County road rage, sheriff says
Storer Avenue crash
Woman critically injured during crash on Storer Avenue in Cleveland