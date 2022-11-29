U.S. Marshals arrest Cleveland couple wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman wanted for an August murder in Cleveland were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning.

Cleveland police said My’Laisa Cordee Addison and Christian Michael Kendricks were wanted for the murder of Cardell Hawthorne, 28, on Aug. 20.

According to officers, Addison, 20, was in a physical fight over money with a woman in the 3900 block of E. 176th Street.

Hawthorne tried to break up the fight.

Kendricks, the boyfriend of Addison, also saw the fighting, got out of his vehicle and fired several shots at Hawthorne, killing him. Police said two young children were in the car at the time of the murder.

Kendricks, 21, and Addison then grabbed the two children and fled on foot.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force tracked the couple to an apartment in the 7400 block of Garden Valley in Cleveland.

U.S. Marshals said Kendricks tried to flee out of a bedroom window, but was not successful.

“The Cleveland Division of Police is one of the strongest partners with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and we will continue to work together to take violent fugitives, like this couple, off the street,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

