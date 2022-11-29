WANTED: Anthony Kennedy suspected of murdering Adrianna Taylor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Have you seen Anthony M. Kennedy? Investigators say he’s wanted for aggravated murder charges in connection to the death of 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania on Nov. 24, officials said.

Crimestoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward for anyone with information about the murder of Taylor.

“We have a family out there that’s grieving right now. We’d like justice for this 23-year-old woman,” said Patricia Meehan, the coordinator for Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County.

Investigators confirmed Taylor was killed from a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors told KDKA-TV, the CBS affiliate in Pittsburgh, that they did not hear any gunshots the night Taylor’s body was discovered.

Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they haven’t heard from her since early October.

Police officials previously said she was living with her boyfriend in the 3200 block of West 98th Street.

Police sources in Pennsylvania told 19 News they believe the fact the arrest warrant was issued out of Cleveland suggests the murder took place in Cleveland; officials have not released any details about where the shooting happened.

The arrest warrant does offer some clues in that in reads “probable cause that [Kennedy] committed the offense In the City of Cleveland...”

Officials confirmed to 19 News the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigations Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.